Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Expands By 662.5%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 662.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Central Securities Price Performance

Shares of CET stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,333. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

Insider Activity

In other Central Securities news, Director David Martin Poppe bought 3,500 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

Central Securities Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth about $16,215,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Central Securities by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

