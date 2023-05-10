Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Expands By 662.5%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 662.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Central Securities Price Performance
Shares of CET stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,333. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $39.04.
Insider Activity
In other Central Securities news, Director David Martin Poppe bought 3,500 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Central Securities
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Securities (CET)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.