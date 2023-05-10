Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Grows By 782.4%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, an increase of 782.4% from the April 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.8 days.

China Gold International Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of China Gold International Resources stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. China Gold International Resources has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

