Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Expands By 980.0%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 980.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS CHYHY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. 27,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $20.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.50.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company engaged in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment is focused on producing and selling the cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

