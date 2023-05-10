Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Increases By 306.4%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, an increase of 306.4% from the April 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNSP traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,962. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.05. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 358,832 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

