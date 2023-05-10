Short Interest in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expands By 246.2%

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the April 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ContraFect by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ContraFect by 62.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFRX. Maxim Group raised shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($16.14) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.
