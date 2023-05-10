Short Interest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Grows By 224.0%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, an increase of 224.0% from the April 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 146,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.16. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $297.38 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the third quarter worth $43,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.