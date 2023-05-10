Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Declines By 75.9%

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock remained flat at $11.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,846. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09.

See Also

