Short Interest in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Drops By 98.8%

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the April 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HCM Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HCMA remained flat at $10.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. HCM Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCM Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,825,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,860,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,478,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HCM Acquisition by 57.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 481,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

