Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Decreases By 98.0%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the April 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Trading Up 1.4 %

HLTOY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. 503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,185. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

