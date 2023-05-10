Short Interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Rises By 127.0%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the April 15th total of 90,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at $64,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in OpGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OpGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Get OpGen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OpGen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

OpGen Price Performance

About OpGen

Shares of OPGN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. 118,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,911. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $4.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01.

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.