Short Interest in Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Decreases By 68.7%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the April 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Orkla ASA Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS ORKLY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,366. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Orkla ASA Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Orkla ASA’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Orkla ASA

(Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

