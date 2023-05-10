Short Interest in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Declines By 72.0%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the April 15th total of 37,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,765. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

