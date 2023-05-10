Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Increases By 516.7%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VMNGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

