Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Increases By 516.7%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VMNGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
