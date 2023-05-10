Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Drops By 97.5%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the April 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vext Science Trading Down 2.8 %
Vext Science stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,537. Vext Science has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.
Vext Science Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vext Science (VEXTF)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.