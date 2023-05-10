Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Drops By 97.5%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the April 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vext Science Trading Down 2.8 %

Vext Science stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,537. Vext Science has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

