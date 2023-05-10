Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Grows By 175.5%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 175.5% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS WTHVF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,940. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Westhaven Gold has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.53.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.