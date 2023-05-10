Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Grows By 175.5%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 175.5% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS WTHVF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,940. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Westhaven Gold has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.53.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
