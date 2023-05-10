Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Trading Down 0.8%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s share price was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$40.99 and last traded at C$40.99. Approximately 4,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 43,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.32.

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.45.

About Sierra Wireless



Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

