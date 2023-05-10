Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Variable Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 87.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 264,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,073. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

