Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 4648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

