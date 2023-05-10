Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.91. The company had a trading volume of 66,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,705. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.45. The stock has a market cap of C$902.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.66 and a 1-year high of C$29.91.
Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.01). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of C$243.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.6268156 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
