Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.22 on May 11th

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 3.2237 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to earn $10.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $11.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.3%.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:SQM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.84. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
