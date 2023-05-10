Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.22 on May 11th

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 3.2237 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to earn $10.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $11.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.3%.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SQM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.84. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.