Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.86

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as low as $7.61. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 320,170 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $369.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.40 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 28.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

