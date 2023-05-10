Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $308,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $21,298,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $13,673,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 433,348 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $7,639,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 979,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 250,205 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

