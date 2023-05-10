Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $557,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $460.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.89. The stock has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

