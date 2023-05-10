Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) & Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Critical Comparison

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Jacobs Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Jacobs Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jacobs Solutions and Southland’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacobs Solutions $14.92 billion 0.97 $644.04 million $5.01 22.79 Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Jacobs Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Southland.

This table compares Jacobs Solutions and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacobs Solutions 4.21% 14.84% 6.10% Southland N/A -21.74% 0.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jacobs Solutions and Southland, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacobs Solutions 0 1 4 0 2.80 Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $149.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.51%. Southland has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.19%. Given Southland’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than Jacobs Solutions.

Summary

Jacobs Solutions beats Southland on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S. government services, cyber, nuclear, commercial, and international sectors. The People and Places Solutions segment provides end-to-end solutions under the climate change, energy transition, connected mobility, integrated water management, smart cities, and vaccine manufacturing industries. The PA Consulting segment includes the investment in PA Consulting Group. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

