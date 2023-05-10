SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.38

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 29475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

SpartanNash Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $818.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

See Also

