SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) Trading Down 0.4%

SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.
SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.
About SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (RBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US corporate investment-grade bond index across the maturity spectrum,that exhibitcertain environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (RBND)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.