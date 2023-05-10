Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.46

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 870389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,619,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 455,446 shares during the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

