SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

SSR Mining Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SSRM stock traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,671. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.01 and a 52-week high of C$27.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SSRM shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SSR Mining Company Profile

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.26, for a total transaction of C$53,958.30. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

