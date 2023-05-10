SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

SSR Mining has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

SSRM stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $306.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSRM. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 639,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 39,936 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 440,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 158,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

