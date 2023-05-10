Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.05

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.05 and traded as low as C$0.78. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 20,500 shares trading hands.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.04.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Standard Mercantile Acquisition had a net margin of 80.84% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of C$0.21 million for the quarter.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

