Status (SNT) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Status has a market cap of $97.75 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00025251 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018554 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,839.80 or 1.00041648 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02516212 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $2,672,085.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

