Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Up 7.8%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) was up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 1,313,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,494,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Stem Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $698.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Stem announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,325 shares of company stock valued at $332,383. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Stem by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

