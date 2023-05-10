Steven Humphreys Acquires 10,000 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) CEO Steven Humphreys bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,093.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Identiv stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 93,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $148.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.57.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVE. TheStreet cut shares of Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.
