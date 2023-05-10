Steven Humphreys Acquires 10,000 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) CEO Steven Humphreys bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,093.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Identiv stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 93,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $148.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVE. TheStreet cut shares of Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 38,702 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Identiv by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 190,385 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 696,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,675 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

