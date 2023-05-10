Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 25,997 call options on the company. This is an increase of 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,534 call options.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.
In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,869. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Toast stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. 18,256,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,818. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. Toast has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.03.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
