Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 25,997 call options on the company. This is an increase of 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,534 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,869. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Toast Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Toast by 2,196.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth $46,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toast stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. 18,256,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,818. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. Toast has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

