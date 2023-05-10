StockNews.com Downgrades Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,160,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 138,582 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 91.9% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 105,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,406 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

