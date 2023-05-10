StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.21. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

