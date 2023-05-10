StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Startek has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 million, a PE ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. Startek had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $92.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.88 million. Research analysts predict that Startek will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Startek by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Startek by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Startek in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

