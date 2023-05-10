Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 7.7%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 1,036,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,498,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 376,489,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,354,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,971,869.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 196,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,558 shares in the company, valued at $246,285.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 376,489,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,354,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,971,869.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 392,659,985 shares of company stock valued at $412,292,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 115.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 144.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 1,678.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 232,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.