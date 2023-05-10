Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $164.37 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

