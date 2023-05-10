Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $634,000 Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

PSQ opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

