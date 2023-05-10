Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $707,000 Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Barings BDC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barings BDC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,296,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barings BDC news, Director Jeffrey Chillag purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,544.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Barings BDC news, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Chillag purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,544.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $182,505. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $775.94 million, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.91%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 454.55%.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

