Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after acquiring an additional 809,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 667,905 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

NVO stock opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

