Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Shares Up 6.1%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.19. 187,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 156,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Surge Battery Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Nevada North Lithium, Teels Marsh Lithium, and The Galt Property – San Emidio Desert. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

