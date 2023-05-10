SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $338.39.

Shares of SIVB opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

