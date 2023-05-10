Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells $1,131,625.55 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,131,625.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,868.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,032,258.15.

On Monday, March 13th, Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 689,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,841. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 981,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.