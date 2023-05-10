T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 84,429 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 2.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $83,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 258,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 135,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 29,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.46. 2,108,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,285,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.60. The company has a market cap of $169.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,936,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

