Taylor Maritime Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:TMIP)

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIPGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TMIP stock traded down GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 91.43 ($1.15). 42,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.09. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 85.40 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.32 ($1.59).

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize and Supramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

