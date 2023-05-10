Taylor Maritime Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:TMIP)

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Taylor Maritime Investments Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of TMIP stock traded down GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 91.43 ($1.15). 42,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.09. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 85.40 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.32 ($1.59).
Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile
