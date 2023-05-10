Team Hewins LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.2% of Team Hewins LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

