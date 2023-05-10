Terran Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.83 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terran Coin has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $60,883.48 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

