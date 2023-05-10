Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.6% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.50. 95,165,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,489,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.76 and its 200-day moving average is $174.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

